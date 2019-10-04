Cardinal Burke Cites Amazon Synod as a “Direct Attack” on Christ

By David Martin
Cardinal Raymond Burke has come out and blasted the upcoming Amazonian Synod as a direct attack on Jesus Christ. The synod is scheduled to convene this month in Rome from the 6-27.
In an interview published Sept. 27 in First Things, the 71 year old cardinal told reporter Sohrab Ahmari, "The working document of the Pan-Amazonian synod is a direct attack on the Lordship of Christ. It says to people, ‘You already have the answers, and Christ is just one among many sources of answers.’ This is apostasy!"
The cardinal laments the misuse of the Amazonian Synod to try to change both the doctrines and disciplines of the Catholic Church.
"The fundamental concept of a synod was to call together representatives of the clergy and the lay people to see how the Church could more effectively teach and more effectively apply her discipline," Burke said. "Synods never had anything to do with changing doctrine or with changing discipline."
Yea, synods never had anything to do with starting a new religion. The Amazonian Synod is all about our "ecological conversion" and oneness with the planet, not about our oneness with God. It's about uniting the Catholic Church with the world. It calls upon the Church to bow to a planetary idol, not to its Crucified Savior and King on the cross.
According to Archbishop Viganò, 'Christ is absent' from the synod's working document. German Cardinal Walter Brandmüller openly says it contains "heresy" and approaches "apostasy."
The synod indeed marks a historic attempt to dethrone Christ and secularize the Catholic Church. For it seeks to dignify the superstition of pagan culture while standing against any attempt to convert man from indigenous ways. The faithful have every reason to speak out against this synod, for without prayer and militant action it promises to be another disaster for the Church.
Now is the time to issue the promised Formal Correction. We need a thorough exorcism of the entire Vatican, its Episcopates & every church where gay Masses & other obscenities have occurred. These evil heretics must be excommunicated along with their followers. It's an abomination that they are allowed to foist their evil ideologies on Christ's Church, the only means we have of salvation. It is the duty of the Dubia Cardinals ,along with other valid & loyal members of the CC Hierarchy, to call out the present incumbent of the Papal Office & his supporters without any further delay or excuses. They do not hold the Faith & have infiltrated the OHC&A Church as warriors of Satan.
Here's a tip on a Francis scandal that is rocking the Vatican and the Church right now, and it happened yesterday in the Vatican gardens.
Check out the reports and the video. Francis and others prayed, planted a tree, and then sang and bowed before three carved figures of pregnant women (which symbolizes "Mother Earth".....a ceremony presided over by Amazonian indigenous pagans who were invited to Rome for the "synod".
If this isn't enough to get some of these cowardly, worthless Cardinals to speak up and force the removal of Francis and his people, there there actually SHOULD be a schism.....where the faithful Catholics go one way and found a new Rome and new Vatican and new Pope, and the Francis "church" can dance and sing and sway to indigenous Amazonian music and pray to "Mother Earth" and have their marries priests and women priests and gay unions until their "church" is extinct.
The TRUE FAITH AND CHURCH will rise up again out of the ashes of Francis and the trash he has inspired.
Damian Malliapalli
Then Archbishop Raymond Burke left St. Louis in August of 2008 just before the election of then Senator Barry Obama. I attended his farewell Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. There was a supernatural event which occurred as he entered the Cathedral with his entourage.---Subsequently, I was able to obtain two emails from the Chancery which detailed how he had been removed under pressure by Pope Benedict. I turned these emails over to Church Militant and have a receipt for them. This essentially means that the path taken by Pope Francis had the endorsement and support of the former Cardinal Ratzinger.
@ JBQ: what was the "supernatural event"?
Re: Anonymous - Well, this is what the good bishops at the Rome Forum are attempting to do, to wake up the sleepy bishops and priests and start an episcopal coalition to stand forth and fight this ungodly Amazonian design.
Re: JBQ - I think you missed the point. Benedict did not demote Cardinal Burke but advanced him by calling him to Rome to head the Vatican Tribunal. It was Francis who later came and demoted him for his support of Benedict's policies, something that Benedict in no way supports.
@David Martin: The emails from a very reliable source refute that chain of events. He was indeed "run out of town". The advancement is nothing more than a fairy tale.
@Constantine: I will relate that this was a one time event. There was a supernatural vision where the pillars of the church began wobbling. I immediately looked at the entourage moving in. Everything in their context was normal. You can define the meaning of the event in regard to then Archbishop Burke.
Fatima First Saturday
5 October 2019 A. D.
Well the good Cardinal is no more than staring the obvious—the Synod is an attack on Christ. What do we expect an Antipope Apostate to do.
What of Francis? Is not he also a direct attack on Christ? Why can’t His Eminence state the obvious?!
I believe Miss Milan hits the bullseye here.
What needs fighting is not the Amazon. That’s a symptom. What needs fighting is the Devil worshipping, Stang wielding Antipope himself and his Homosexual Court. This has been confirmed by myriad facts over the past seven years. The pagan rite in the Gardens of the Vatican is just the latest telling example, and no more scandalous than Francis wielding a blackmagic occult Stang AT A MASS!!
First off, folks must declare who he is, and who he ain’t. Namely Francis is the Antipope. Antipope Francis the Apostate is not, can not be, and never has been now or at any moment the past seven years, Pope.
Everything he does must be rejected and opposed. That seems unclear to both our author and good Cardinal Burke whose response to Antipope Francis is and has always been frustratingly tepid. Wouldn’t surprise me if he utters the Arroyo line: “We love the pope!”—it’s just his myriad heresies that get in the way.
Our Lady of Fatima strike this satanic clerical Homosexual Network Strangling the Church and its Chief:
Antipope Francis the Apostate!
‘Stating’ the obvious.
Benedict clearly saw that Burke was being persecuted so he skillfully hit two birds with one stone by calling him to Rome to serve as prefect of the Vatican Signatora. There is no questioning that his new position now enabled him to rock the Church with with refutations that would have been far less effective had he remained in St. Louis. This rocking of the universal Church was symbolized by the wobbling pillars. It was a reference to the whole Church, not the St. Louis Church.
We always thought that Burke was being kicked upstairs.
