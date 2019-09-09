Orthodox Bishop Isolated for Condemning Unnatural Acts Between Married People

Cyrpus’ Attorney General has decided that no hate crime exists and will not prosecute the bishop, but evil voices persist that would like to silence anyone, be he bishop or layman, who would dare to condemn the evils of Sodom.
Police in Cyprus have opened an investigation into homophobic remarks made by a controversial bishop.
[Guardian] At the request of the island’s attorney general, investigators will examine whether the Greek Cypriot Orthodox prelate, known popularly by his first name, Neophytos, violated hate speech laws after he claimed that homosexuality could be passed on when pregnant women had anal sex.
“It is, they say, a problem that is usually transferred to the child from the parents,” the bishop of Morphou said in one of a series of talks billed as “spiritual meetings of dialogue”. “And, they say, it happens … when the parents [indulge] in erotic acts that are unnatural.”
"For they who in such manner receive matrimony, as to shut out God from themselves, and from their mind, and to give themselves to their lust, as the horse and mule, which have not understanding, over them the devil hath power."
Tobias (Tobit) 6:17
Any studies yet on the behaviour of orthodox bishops and goats?
Its a good thing that the Russian Orthodox Church broke away from this Patriarchy of Constantinople that has fallen just as bad as Rome into aberosexuality.Once religious pluralism and freedom of any opinion deriving from it is accepted, Sodomy is not far behind. [No pun intended].Democracy is Sodomy.
Cyprus has been highjacked by foreigners who also installed the fake Patriarch.
