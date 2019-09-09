Monday, September 9, 2019

Orthodox Bishop Isolated for Condemning Unnatural Acts Between Married People

Edit: after condemning unnatural acts between married couples, an Orthodox Bishop not only finds himself the odd man out among Cyprus’ episcopate, but he has narrowly avoided being charged with hate speech against aberrosexuals. Aberrosexuality was still punishable in Cyprus until 1998, but they decided that membership in the satanic European Union was more important than having a Godly society.  It’s amusing to see one of his brother bishops echoing Patriarch Bartolomeos by saying he has “no business in a married couple’s bedroom”. Well, Bishop, what goes on in + Neophytos’ diocese is none of your business, but I digress. This Bishop has remained firm in his position and was ready to face jail in the increasingly evil island Republic that has been home for the Orthodox Christians for two thousand years.

Cyrpus’ Attorney General has decided that no hate crime exists and will not prosecute the bishop, but evil voices persist that would like to silence anyone, be he bishop or layman, who would dare to condemn the evils of Sodom.
Police in Cyprus have opened an investigation into homophobic remarks made by a controversial bishop.
[Guardian] At the request of the island’s attorney general, investigators will examine whether the Greek Cypriot Orthodox prelate, known popularly by his first name, Neophytos, violated hate speech laws after he claimed that homosexuality could be passed on when pregnant women had anal sex.

“It is, they say, a problem that is usually transferred to the child from the parents,” the bishop of Morphou said in one of a series of talks billed as “spiritual meetings of dialogue”. “And, they say, it happens … when the parents [indulge] in erotic acts that are unnatural.”
AMDG

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

4 comments:

Jack said...

"For they who in such manner receive matrimony, as to shut out God from themselves, and from their mind, and to give themselves to their lust, as the horse and mule, which have not understanding, over them the devil hath power."
Tobias (Tobit) 6:17

September 9, 2019 at 2:52 PM
Lex Talionis said...

Any studies yet on the behaviour of orthodox bishops and goats?

September 9, 2019 at 9:21 PM
Constantine said...

Its a good thing that the Russian Orthodox Church broke away from this Patriarchy of Constantinople that has fallen just as bad as Rome into aberosexuality.Once religious pluralism and freedom of any opinion deriving from it is accepted, Sodomy is not far behind. [No pun intended].Democracy is Sodomy.

September 10, 2019 at 4:09 AM
Anonymous said...


Cyprus has been highjacked by foreigners who also installed the fake Patriarch.

September 10, 2019 at 9:08 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...