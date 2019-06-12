The Sinister Thread That Links Fake Patriots

By David Martin
A sad commentary of our time is that we see loyal American conservatives turning to fake patriots for their “enlightenment,” the absurdity being that the sinister connection of these “patriots” is clearly manifest.
Glen Beck a Freemason?
For instance, people look to radio host Glen Beck as a champion of patriotism when in fact he bears the marks of Freemasonry. He has been photographed many times wearing Masonic jewelry and emblems, not to mention that he betrayed his Catholic Faith to join the Mormon sect. The Mormons as we know are tied to the communistic-one-world takeover which works conjointly with Freemasonry. https://urbantruthnetwork.wordpress.com/2012/09/05/mormonisn-freemasonry-and-glenn-beck/
What Beck advocates is that Catholics leave the Catholic Church, which is what Freemasons advocate. Their objective is to drive loyal Catholics from the Church, and knowing the mindset of tradition-minded Catholics they’ll use the avant-garde changes since Vatican II—the very changes they generated—to try to drive good Catholics from their parishes.
Consider this clip from Glen Beck’s Fox News' radio program in which he urges Christians to leave their churches if they proclaim concerns for social justice.
"I’m begging you, your right to religion and freedom to exercise religion and read all of the passages of the Bible as you want to read them and as your church wants to preach them . . . are going to come under the ropes in the next year. If it lasts that long it will be the next year. I beg you, look for the words ‘social justice’ or ‘economic justice’ on your church Web site. If you find it, run as fast as you can. Social justice and economic justice, they are code words. Now, am I advising people to leave their church? Yes!" https://www.firstthings.com/blogs/firstthoughts/2010/03/glenn-beck-thinks-catholics-should-leave-their-church/
Beck here is pretending to oppose the communistic teaching on "social justice," thus concealing his support for it, but what he is really doing is getting Christians—especially traditional Roman Catholics—to leave their institutionalized Church. Beck’s ploy is to ring the ears of conservatives by telling them what they want to hear. He knows that any true Catholic loathes this fake ‘social justice’ so he uses it as a lever to try to pry Catholics from the Church.
St. Paul spoke of "the operation of error to believe lying" (2 Thess. 2:10) that would bewitch the world in the last times and these fake whistle-blowers of the New World Order play a key part in this deception. Their assignment is to play the patriot in keeping with Lenin's strategy: "The best way to fight the [anti-communist] opposition is to lead it." Their trick is to gain the confidence of patriots through "conservative" rhetoric and then break their fight against the infernal powers that be.
Unfortunately, there are many such "whistle-blowers" waging these info-wars against our mind under the pretext of exposing them, and while they can be crafty, there is a common thread among them that clearly exposes their NWO agenda: they are libertarian, they relish hard-rock, they support LGBT rights, and they preach there is no such thing as secret societies.
Alex Jones says he is “Real Illuminati”
For instance, pseudo patriot Alex Jones stated in his video post of January 10, 2016, that he is of the Freemasons, a satanic secret society committed to destroying the Roman Catholic Church. He emphatically states, “I come out of a classical enlightenment family of what you would call ‘real Illuminati,”’ and then breaks into a rant in which he tries to conceal the conspiratorial doings of the cult, saying, “There’s no secret society! There’s no secret messages! There’s no secret handshakes!” According to Jones, the Illuminati is all about building “a new civilization” and “a new system for all humanity,” i.e. a New World Order. https://youtu.be/XM_g0Fx5DMoH https://youtu.be/uQQWcT552fM
We know of course that the Illuminati is the satanic internationalist network committed to destroying Christianity and enslaving man under the tyranny of a borderless one-world government under the control of Grand Masters. This is the “new system” that Jones advocates, yet, like Beck, he comes off as a champion of American liberty. He calls himself a “libertarian,” but what he advocates are the Masonic freedoms, i.e. the freedom to be gay, the freedom to take dope, the freedom to bring down the government, etc. According to Jones, the very people he purports to expose—including Hillary and Obama—have every right to do what they do.
Illuminati and Freemasons Work Together
It’s important to point out that the Illuminati and Freemasons work conjointly. Both have Talmudic roots and both labor for Lucifer under the pain of death, for which reason the Grand Masters of these secret societies call themselves as “Luciferians.” Their work is to murder and enslave humanity for Lucifer, whom they call God.
The testimony of Albert Pike (1809-1891) says it all and is typical of what classical Freemasons believe. He was the American high priest of Freemasonry elected in 1859 as Sovereign Grand Commander of the Southern Supreme Council, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and who later became Provincial Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of the Royal Order of Scotland in the United States. He addressed fellow initiates with the following:
"To the crowd we must say: we worship a God, but it is the God one adores without superstition. To you, Sovereign Grand Inspectors, we say this, that you may repeat it to the brethren of the 32nd, 31st and 30th degrees: all of us initiates of the high degrees should maintain the Masonic religion in the purity of the Luciferian doctrine. If Lucifer were not God, would Adonay, the God of the Christians [Jesus Christ], whose deeds prove his cruelty, perfidy and hatred of man, his barbarism and repulsion for science, would Adonay and his priests calumniate him? Yes, Lucifer is God, and unfortunately Adonay is also God. Religious philosophy in its purity and truth consists in the belief in Lucifer, the equal of Adonay.” (Albert Pike, as quoted in A. C. de la Rive: La Femme et l’Enfant dans la Franc-Maconnerie Universelle, page 588.)
A Brief history
The cult of these Grand Masters goes back to the Pharisees with their practice of sorcery and their murder of the Christ. The written form of the Pharisaic tradition is the Talmud, penned by the descendants of the Pharisees, which forms the backbone of Judaism AD and which hurls the most hateful and pornographic insults against Jesus Christ, even condemning Him to hell to boil in His own excrement.
The Talmudic cult has come up through the ages as the key persecutor of religion, though in early times it wasn’t known by any particular name other than "pagan" or "infidel." The name “Illuminati,” signifying “light bearer,” was first used by a 15th century German sect that claimed to possess the “light” of Lucifer.
The movement then assumed a more structured form in 1776 with the founding of the Illuminati in Germany by Adam Weishaupt, a Jewish philosopher and Talmudist. He supposedly converted and became a priest of the Jesuit order, but after being expelled from the ranks he harbored a vicious hatred against God and the Roman Catholic Church, and thence he was committed to founding a global system that would war against Christ and subjugate the world’s peoples to the authority of a world government run by a small financial elite.
Meanwhile, Mayer Amschal of the Rothschild banking dynasty was in search of a way to establish world control through his financial empire, being a Talmudist himself. He knew that in order for his dark empire to succeed, the Catholic Church with its illuminating force would have to be destroyed. In 1773 he met with Weishaupt, and seeing his sinister ambitions he commissioned him to formulate a system that would advance his own aspirations, and in turn he vowed to financially support Weishaupt's war against religion.
Hence we saw the birth of the Illuminati, which from that point, would labor incessantly to replace the institutionalized Order of God with its own. The Illuminati would be the foundation of all anarchist movements to follow, including the French Revolution of 1789 and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia (1917), which was funded by Jacob Schiff and the Rothschilds in New York.
Their Success Hinges on Secrecy
The Illuminati banks on its secrecy for its success. When certain people started growing wise to their secret plotting in the 1800s, members found it necessary to camouflage their existence in order to keep the public in the dark, so they began operating under different names in different parts of the globe.
The Council on Foreign Relations
Hence was born the Council on Foreign Relations. Founded in 1921, the CFR is nothing more than the North American branch of the Illuminati. Their plan is to crumble the U.S. so that we will eventually be forced to merge with their new-world government, whereby our nation’s sovereignty is nullified.
Admiral Chester Ward, a former Judge Advocate of the U.S. Navy, was a CFR member for sixteen years before resigning in disgust. He said: “The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence, and submergence into an all-powerful one-world government.”
The United Nations Drafted by the CFR
It was the Council on Foreign Relations that drafted the United Nations in 1945. A group of CFR members in the State Department calling themselves the Informal Agenda Group conceived the idea of the U.N. They played their advantage knowing that the proposal of a “world peace-keeping organization" would go over big in the wake of all the heartbreaks of World War II. They drafted the original plan and secured the approval of President Roosevelt, a secret society initiate himself, who then made establishing the U.N. his highest postwar priority. At the UN’s founding meeting in San Francisco in 1945, forty-seven of the American delegates were CFR members.
David Rockefeller, the long-time Chairman of the CFR had this to say in 2002 about his aspirations: “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” (Memoirs, pg. 405)
Ted Cruz a Freemason?
Fake conservatives share in Rockefeller’s vision of a one-world utopia run by an all-powerful elite, and this would include people like Ted Cruz. His professional aspirations were foreshadowed in a 1988 interview in which he was asked what his aspirations in life were.
"Well my aspiration is to, oh I don’t know, be in a teen tit film…. Well, other than that, take over the world, world domination, you know, rule everything, rich, powerful, that sort of stuff." (Huffington Post, 1-24-16)
Given his support for open borders and Islamic “refugee” migrants, it should come as no surprise that Cruz was filmed displaying the Masonic "hidden hand" gesture in public. http://www.yourepeat.com/watch/?v=MZWokUb9RJM
This is not to mention the "April Fools" tattoo that Cruz unveiled on Fox News on April 1, 2014, which is telling, since the tattoo was of Winston Churchill who was initiated into Freemasonry at Studholme Lodge #1591, London, in 1902.
What is especially telling is Cruz’s affiliation with the CFR. Ted Cruz even hired convicted CFR senior Elliot Abrams to help craft his own foreign policy, who in turn said of Cruz: "I would not hesitate to back Cruz as the [presidential] nominee."
Cruz Family tied to JFK Assassination
We’ve heard the story of how Rafael Cruz, the father of Ted Cruz “fled” communist oppression in Cuba seeking “asylum” in the United States, when in fact Rafael was sent to the U.S. by Fidel Castro to assist in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBucJt9T9tA And why? Because Kennedy had exposed the conspiratorial doings of the CFR and was in the process of placing this private interest group under U.S. jurisdiction, which the communists resented.
What is noteworthy is that Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi is a former a five-year CFR member and VIP who co-authored the infamous blueprint for the North American Union, entitled, Building a North American Community, which outlines the internationalist plan for dissolving America’s sovereignty and placing it under U.N. jurisdiction. Like Castro and the globalists, Heidi is about dissolving our borders, and there is Ted assisting her work.
Another common thread among fake conservatives is that they hate Donald Trump, despite their feigned allegiance to him. For instance, Ted Cruz went on a blistering rant against Trump on the day of the 2016 Indiana Primary, calling him a "pathological liar," a "serial philanderer," and a "narcissist," and he even echoed Hillary's accusation that Trump likes to "bully" women.
This came just hours after Trump had repeated a report tying Cruz's father to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Clearly, Trump was on key about this. Were it otherwise, Cruz would have refuted him with no problem, but the best he could do was to resort to irrational name calling.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/cruz-calls-trump-serial-philanderer-pathological-liar-blistering-attack-n566956
Beck Supports Trump Assassination?
And we all remember Glen Beck’s statement about “stabbing” Donald Trump. During a TV monologue about Trump’s debate performance on March 3, 2016, Beck expressed his disappointment that conservatives across the country weren’t up in arms over Trump.
“I don’t know what I would have done if I was sitting in Cruz or Rubio’s shoes,” Beck stated. “I can’t say it that way. If I were on the stage, I would have said, ‘have you been listening to him tonight? Have you been listening to what I say about him? I believe these things.'”
Beck went on: “If I was close enough and had a knife, the stabbing just wouldn’t stop.”
https://dailycaller.com/2016/03/04/glenn-beck-if-i-got-close-enough-to-trump-the-stabbing-just-wouldnt-stop-audio/
Glen Beck was suspended by SiriusXM satellite radio in June 2016 for agreeing with one of his radio guests that someone should stop Donald Trump via assassination. During an interview with author Brad Thor on June 1, Thor asked hypothetically "what patriot will step up" to forcibly remove Trump from office if he was elected president and overstepped his authority.
"And I don't think there is a legal means available. I think it will be a terrible, terrible position the American people will be in to get Trump out of office, because you won't be able to do it through Congress."
Beck responded, "I would agree with you on that … we've been talking about this off-air for a while."
https://www.necn.com/news/national-international/SiriusXM-Suspends-Glenn-Beck-Over-Guests-Comments-About-Donald-Trump-381458331.html
6 comments:
A good distillation for newbies, and similar to what Nesta Webster was writing in the 1920s or what Guy Carr et. al. were addressing during the 60s and 70s. However, there is quite a bit more to be unearthed, both historically and covering recent events. For example, the Rockefella clan are more Trilateralists than CFR. Also, no mention of the Bush family links to the order of Skull and Bones. Mr peanut, Jimmy Carter, was also controlled by the CFR. The internationalists trade both sides of the street, they have their operatives ensconced inside the Vatican; John 23 was allegedly a long time Mason, and his protege Paul 6 while not officially in 'The Craft' was a commie as was the late Archbishop of Milan Cardinal Martini.
As the esteemed French writer and investigator Leon De Poncins states in his books, the best disinfectant against the conspiracy is widespread knowledge of the truth.
Trilateralists, CFR, etc., are just technical names they give themselves to look structured and to throw the public off, but they are one brood of vipers called the Illuminati, but known secretly as "Luciferians," i.e. satanists. The "Trilateralists" do black mass in their mansions.
Break out the tinfoil hats!
And now for the worst generation’s take.
Glenn Beck just looks like a crook.
Not only looks like a crook but a very stupid looking crook at that. Definitely a sandwich short of a picnic.
Post a Comment