Episcopal Secretary “Likes” Gay Pride

(Rome) Homo-confusion prevails not only in some dioceses of the German-speaking world, but also in Italy.
For almost half a century, the Archdiocese of Genoa was the diocese of Cardinal Giuseppe Siri and was regarded as a refuge of a traditional understanding of the Church and of faith and theology. Auxiliary Bishop and Vicar General Nicolò Anselmi, whom Pope Francis put down there in 2015, see things differently today. It had already participated in a gay event and has now imposed a ban on an atonement for insulting God through gay pride in the city. Such a prayer was "not desired" by the current Archbishop, Angelo Cardinal Bagnasco. He has not yet commented himself on the issue.
The approach of the auxiliary bishop and vicar general is not a slip-up. The head of the archiepiscopal press service, Msgr. Silvio Grilli, stated when asked, that as a Catholic, one could agree with the contents of Gay Pride. An atonement prayer in the church, on the other hand, conveys the impression of a "condemnation".
La Repubblica, the only daily newspaper Pope Francis reads on a daily basis, said he had read it (although the statement was later turned to the less leftist daily Il Messaggero). Msgr. Grilli gave an answer to what is today seen as positive and negative by the ecclesiastical authorities.
The traditional website Messa in Latino countered:
"Prayer is never condemnation, but reparation. Gay pride and similar events regularly include blasphemous slogans and actions, as well as unrepeatable vulgarity and attacks on Jesus, Mary, and the Church. "
But the ecclesiastical authority does not seem to be really moving, with a few exceptions. The majority ducks away and is silent. A homophile minority in the Church actively seeks to join the homosexual movement and the applause of the Zeitgeist.
Examples can be found not only in Genoa, but also in Vicenza, the home bishop of Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. Bishop Beniamino Pizziol was founded by Pope Benedict XVI. first as Auxiliary Bishop of Venice, then appointed Bishop of Vicenza in 2011. To express gratitude and sumpathy, he took Deus Caritas est for motto, a central statement of the pontificate of Benedict XVI.
But Benedict renounced the Petrine ministry and now Francis rules in Rome. Msgr. Pizziol explained in the run-up to the Gay Pride, which flooded cities in Western Europe last Saturday: "Jesus invites us not to judge.”
The bishop's secretary, Don Marco Gasparini, went one step further and gave the Facebook page of Gay Pride in Vicenza a "like” on his FB page. After the homophile action was revealed, a denial was made. Don Gasparini told Messa in Latino that he is not the only one using his Facebook account and expressly dissociates himself from the positive rating of Gay Pride. He had caused the deletion of the "likes" on Facebook.
The distancing does not really convince because the Facebook account is under the first and surname of the Secretary. Nevertheless, it is important. The Gay Prides of 2019 show that homo-heresy, as Dariusz Oko calls it, spreads at many levels in the Church, promoted by inner-Church cliques and the social climate.
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
Image: Facebook / Gay Pride Vicenza (Screenshots)
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
AMDG
Guiseppe Cardinal Siri is tied deeply in with the turmoil surrounding Vatican II. His involvement is profiled in the writings of Malachi Martin.
Here, here.
