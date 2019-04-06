Diocese of Limburg Recommends Visiting a Mosque for Lent

The representative of the diocese wants to push Catholics from the worship of God of to that of the God in the black stone.
[Kreuz.net]
Limburg Catholics are supposed to make a pilgrimage to the mosques because Muslims were murdered at the other end of the world. The German guilt cult knows no bounds [excerpt: catholic.de, page of the Catholic Church in Germany]
Limburg Catholics are supposed to make a pilgrimage to the mosques because Muslims were murdered at the other end of the world. The German guilt cult knows no bounds [excerpt: catholic.de, page of the Catholic Church in Germany]
"Once upon a time, Mohammedans were
the victims ..."
This statement is true only insofar as it concerns Europe. However, in the case of the terrorist attacks in Europe since the wave of immigration, the perpetrators were Mohammedans.
In the countries of allegedly peace-loving Islam, of course, the waves of assassination go on without abating: Shiites against Sunnis and vice versa.
"… at the other end of the world"
Because there was an attack on a mosque by a non-Mohammedan at the other end of the world, Frank van der Velden, an Islamic representative for the Limburg diocese, calls for a visit to a Friday prayer in a mosque by Catholics.
As if a European Catholic had murdered European Mohammedans during Friday prayers bowing to their god of the Black Stone.
Or, more clearly, neither the Mohammedans who had moved to Europe nor the Christian population of Europe were affected - neither as victims nor as perpetrators.
Limburger Schnapsidee
The glorious idea comes from Frank van der Velden, the Episcopal Representative for Islamic Issues of the Diocese of Limburg.
Van der Velden, a middle-aged theological graduate, studied Arabic in Syria and lived in Egypt for about 17 years. Therefore, his inclination to Islam should come as well.
Limburg, as a sign of Islamization, has had a burial ground for Mohammedans for 14 years. Because mandatory coffin law prevails (rejected by Muselmen) and the graves do not exist for ever, the number of buried Mecca pilgrims can be counted on two hands.
Personal contact with obstacles
Ünal Kaymakci, a Mohammedan lawyer and board member of the Islamic Religious Community of Hesse, announced that they would offer the unfaithful visitors of Friday prayers a place in the mosque to attend prayers as onlookers - but men and women would have to sit apart, as in Medieval Europe or as in synagogues these days.
Bad luck for cosmopolitan emancers in search of multicultural contacts. Because with the Mohammedans, there is still discipline and order, when one lowers the head on the ground during prayer (and forcibly raises the backside in the air).
"Nec laudibus nec timore!"
Blessed Clemens August Cardinal of Galen, motto
The traditional Catholic definitions of terms apply.
Quid ubi
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
AMDG
4 comments:
German Catholics might just as well go to a mosque.
They haven't set foot in a Catholic Church in years.
They should read The Great Heresies by Hilaire Belloc. That should knock the socks out of them.
As an American, I oppose Islam as a violent ideology at war with Western civilization.
As a Catholic, I oppose Islam as a false religion that worships Lucifer who, as the liar he is, presents himself as the god of Abraham. Liar Lucifer, aka allah, is the mortal enemy of Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother. He will find any possible opening to attack Christ’s most Holy Bride, pollute Her, harm Her - truly, he wishes to kill Her.
As much as I am opposed to Islam as a patriotic American, I am more opposed to Islam as a Catholic.
Dear GOD How long are you gonna allow this JUDAS ISCARIOT INSIDE ON YOUR OWN HOUSE?
It times,so much suffering,Blessed Mother pray and help.
Post a Comment