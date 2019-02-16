Bergoglio Appoints Evil McCarrick Creature to Camerlengo

Cardinal Kevin Farrell was named Camerlengo. In the next Sedis vacancy, he will direct the affairs of state and convene the conclave.
(Rome) Pope Francis yesterday named US Cardinal Kevin Farrell as Cardinal Chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church, better known simply as Camerlengo. Against Kevin Farrell has been repeatedly mentioned in recent months in connection with the case of ex-Cardinal McCarrick and homophilic Church circles. Pope Francis entrusted him with a key position at the next conclave one week before the start of the Abuse Summit in the Vatican.
Theodore McCarrick made Kevin Farrell general vicar of his archdiocese of Washington in 2001. As such he was promoted to auxiliary bishop at McCarrick's request and lived for six years, until McCarrcik's retirement, in the same house with McCarrick. After the scandalous homosexual double life McCarricks became known, Farrell asserted several times, not having heard anything, not even of suspecting something. Since the summer of 2018, repeated doubts have been expressed about this idea.
The career of the McCarrick protégé
McCarrick was pushed by Pope Francis to renounce cardinal status at the end of July last year after it became known that he had homosexually corrupted priests and seminarians in his dioceses and even reportedly molested minors.
Cardinal Kevin Farrell
The doubts about Farrell's statements are not only related to his close relationship with McCarrick, who sponsored the miserable career of his former auxiliary bishop to Pope Francis. Farrell also stood out for his homophile attitude. At his initiative as Prefect of the Dicastery for Lay, Family and Life, the World Family Meeting, which took place in Dublin, Ireland, in late August 2018, for the first time in the history of this event, he offered his own program for homosexuals. Despite considerable criticism, which was announced in advance and led to cancellations of participants, the Vatican stuck to it.
The World Family Meetings were initiated by Pope John Paul II to strengthen marriage and family. A promotion or even an intrusion of homosexuality into the family is diametrically opposed to his idea, say critics, who were not heard in Rome. The sodomy program was designed by the evil US Jesuit Fr. James Martin.
Investigations by the Congregation of Socteine and the Faith?
Against Farrell, the Roman Congregation of the Faith became active in connection with the McCarrick case. As the traditional Messa in Latino website reported, Pope Francis was preparing a trial about six months ago, after the McCarrick case had exploded, and a dossier was prepared by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The congregation asked Pope Francis to initiate an official case against Farrell. It is not known if Pope Francis granted the request, or if it was prevented as with Cormac Murphy-O'Connor.
Farrell's stellar career under Pope Francis continues unabated:
~ In August 2016, Francis appointed him to the Roman Curia and named him the first prefect of the newly established dicastery for lay, family and life.
~ Already in November of the same year he created Farrell Cardinal, making him a member of the College of Cardinals.
~ In June 2017, he was appointed a member of the Administration of Goods of the Apostolic See (APSA).
~ In December 2017, he was appointed to the Pontifical Commission for the State of the Vatican City;
and in February 2019 the appointment as cardinal chamberlain.
Key position in the conclave
As Camerlengo, Farrell takes a key position in the upcoming conclave. The cardinal's chamberlain manages not only the apostolic chamber and the papal treasure. He notes the death of the ruling pope and proclaims the vacancy. During the sedevacante he leads the affairs of state as well as the preparations and the convocation of the conclave.
In connection with the APSA, probably the most wealthy institution in the Vatican, which successfully dedicated itself to the dismantling of Cardinal George Pell, the first prefect of the Economic Secretariat, the question was asked whether Cardinal Farrell had anything to do with the accommodation of the Argentine Bergoglian, Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta. Zanchetta, appointed by Pope Francis against the strong reservations of the diocesan Bishop, had disappeared in the summer of 2017 from his diocese overnight. A few months later he reappeared in the Vatican and was given a high position in the APSA by Francis. The appointment caused horror among insiders, as Zanchetta was known for having shattered the finances of two dioceses, first as Vicar General and then as Bishop. In early 2019, allegations were made in Argentina that Zanchetta, like McCarrick had committed preyed on his own seminarians. That was the reason for his sudden plunge. Rome has been informed about this since 2015.
Pope Francis is silent and sets the course.
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
Image: Vatican.va/MiL
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
AMDG
