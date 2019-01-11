More Victims Coming Forward Against St. Gallen Conspirator, McCarrick

Pope Francis with ex-Cardinal McCarrick.
(Rome) The Washington Post has also reported in its January 10 issue that the Vatican wants to speed things up in the McCarrick case. This had previously been reported by other media. The US newspaper refers to an anonymous source in the Vatican that is familiar with the case.
The source confirmed to the Washington Post that more victims have come forward. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith requested that the witnesses be examined in the first week of January, which was entrusted to the Archdiocese of New York.
The newspaper suggests that Pope Francis can increase the pace to close the case before the Abuse Summit in late February. The source from the Washington Post confirmed that the law provides for the possibility of a shortened procedure rather than a complete process that could take "years".
"In rare cases", the Pope even "directly decided such cases", with which a third option was addressed.
It is always about "preserving the rights of individuals" and "not being theatrical". This part "they have already done" in the case of McCrrick, meaning the competent bodies in the Vatican, "by stripping him of his cardinal rank," the source said.
Edit: and also, Viganò Vindicated.
This case is extremely embarrassing to the administration of the "current occupant of the chair of St. Peter". Therefore, there is a wish to make it "go away" as soon as possible.
