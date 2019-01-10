Bishop Lopez Celebrates Mass for the Aberrosexual Lobby

Edit: and not a word was said from Rome.
(Mexico City) On the 20th of January Bishop Raul Vera Lopez, Bishop of Saltillo, will be celebrating Mass at the 17th founding of the Comunidad San Aelredo. The aberrosexual organization is part of the gay lobby.
José Raul Vera Lopez, born in 1945, belongs to the Dominican Order. In 1975 he was ordained a priest by Pope Paul VI. in Rome. Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Ciudad Altamirano in 1987. In 1995 he was appointed bishop coadjutor of San Cristobal de Las Casas. In 1999 he was appointed Bishop of Saltillo.
His mediating role as coadjutor in the Diocese of San Cristobal de Las Casas after the Zapatista riots and his social commitment accelerated the inner-church rise of the Dominican. Since then, he has received numerous awards for his commitment to the indigenous population and human rights. However, this is also an agenda that is in open contradiction to parts of the Church doctrine.
Under Benedict XVI. he was warned, under Francis gets free ride
While Bishop Raul Vera Lopez under Pope Benedict XVI. was warned by the Vatican in 2011, he enjoys free travel under Pope Francis.
Under the current Pope, the Mexican bishop was noted for his open commitment to abortion [murder] and aberrosexuality. Both the killing of unborn children and the practiced aberrosexuality are claimed by Vera Lopez in step with the left mainstream as "human rights".
On October 3, 2015, one day before the start of the Second Synod of Bishops on the Family, the bishop appeared as the "star guest" of a meeting of the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics, which are gay organizations calling for aberrosexuality to be recognized by the Catholic Church. In his speech, Bishop Raul Vera told deviants:
"You are our saviors. Please help us! Pope Francis needs you now. He has set aside the doctrine and has taken up the gospel of mercy, peace and love. Please help us! The little ones, but well-organized ones defeat the monsters, and you're well organized and you'll win."
The bishop likes to be "different"
Several months later, the Mexican newspaper Capital Coahuila published photos of a carnival party. Thereupon the bishop was disguised like a female doctor or male doctor remained unclear.
The journalist Emiliano Ruiz Parra, sympathetic to the bishop, wrote about him:
"The Bishop of Saltillo is convinced that there is no salvation in heaven without deliverance on earth. (...) He defends the Central American migrants, the miners, the homosexuals, the Indians, the sex workers, the families of the disappeared in the civil war"
The journalist sums up the behavior of Bishop Raul Vera Lopez by saying that he likes "being different".
Other media already saw it in 2011:
"People think that the bishop is not Catholic."
The reason for this was the request of the bishop to legalize abortion in Mexico. Since 2011 Raul Vera works together with abortion organizations. His nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2012 can be seen in this context.
Homosexuality "God-given"?
The bishop is of the opinion that deviant behavior like sodomy is willed by God, which is why no aberrosexual can do anything about his inclination. In an interview with El Pais, Bishop Raul Vera Lopez proudly related what he said to a mother who had come to him to complain to him about her homosexual son:
"You have to judge yourself, because your son has become like that in your womb. If he has become as he is, then he came from your womb."
Criticism of Pope Benedict XVI. during his pontificate was given a "good hearing" in the Church paper of Saltillo.
In 2013 Vera Lopez spoke at the 33rd Congress of Liberation Theology in Madrid and ridiculed what the Catholic Church's Catechism teachings about aberrosexuality. The bishop did not mind that the congress was sponsored by organizations that advocate abortion.
Whoever rejects homosexuality "is insane"
Anyone who rejects homosexuality, according to the bishop, is "homophobic" and "homophobes" are "mentally ill". Mexican Catholics protested in Rome against petitioning the bishop "who calls the Catholic teaching on homosexuality insane".
But Bergoglian Rome did not respond. While Pope Francis intervened quickly against conservative and traditional bishops and sent an Apostolic Visitor, the opposite happened to Bishop Vera Lopez.
When Pope Francis visited Mexico in February 2016, he held the Mexican bishops a veritable pomp. Bishop Raul Vera Lopez, on the other hand, belonged to a small group of 20 chosen, mainly lay people, including journalists, who were invited by Francis to a confidential meeting.
Francis thus made the episcopate of the most Catholic country in America to understand for whom its doors are closed and for whom they are open. At that time, the Mexican episcopacy was still led by Cardinal Norberto Rivera Carrera, who was at the beginning of the second family synod among the signatories of the complaint letter, which weighed against the manipulation of the synod with its prefabricated results.
Pope Francis is "muy cuco"
Raul Vera Lopez had described Francis in early February 2016 in an interview with the newspaper El Universal attesting him to be "muy habil, muy cuco", so "very clever, very smart". The bishop thus meant how it is that Francis paves the way of the sacraments to the remarried divorced. That was two months before the publication of the controversial post-synodal letter Amoris laetitia.
The destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, says the bishop on the same occasion, has nothing to do with homosexuality. The two cities were "barbarian" inhabited "economic centers" that "exploited" other people. Such is the liberation theological reinterpretation.
In 2016 , Raul Vera, who likes to show his aberroosexual flag, christened the child of a lesbian couple. It is not an issue for the bishop to this date that homosexuals who use artificial insemination to "bear" children in vitro often have their sex selected. Gay men prefer a son, lesbians a daughter. Bishop Vera Lopez also christened an in vitro the "begotten" daughter on 25 May 2016 in Monclova for the lesbian couple who live in a "gay marriage".
He also didn't worry about their "gay marriage". The two lesbians, one of them the mother of the child, described the bishop as a "parent". He justified his actions by saying, "How could I refuse baptism? If the parents want it, it's because they have a Christian faith." He did not ask where the girl's father was, and whether she was conceived naturally or through artificial insemination. "Does it matter?" The bishop said in a telephone interview with Vercruzanos.info.
The community of San Aelredo
The year 2019, Bishop Raul Vera Lopez began with a Mass for the gay lobby. For the Comunidad San Aelredo it is the start of their activities in the new year. In their invitation it states:
"As a community and social group, in 2006 the Comunidad San Aelredo helped to create a law that brought major changes for the LGBTTTI people in the state of Coahuila and across the country: the Civil Solidarity Pact, which was adopted in January 2007; Talks on the introduction of equal civil marriage, adopted in September 2014, and the Citizens' Register of the Civil Code in Coahuila de Zaragoza, introduced by the Comunidad San Aelredo in June 2017 and adopted by the State Parliament on 13 November 2018.
San Aelredo organizes various events in Coahuila, including the Lesbian Gay Film Festival, Saltillo Diversity March, Sexual Diversity Cultural Week and Homosexual Homosexuals in Saltillo."
The community was founded in 2002 by the American Robert Coogan. The New York journalist moved to Mexico, where Bishop Vera Lopez consecrated him a priest for the diocese of Saltillo. When it came to the conflict with the Vatican in 2011, the bishop claimed that it was all about "dialogue". The community was then formally unbundled from the diocese, but the relationship of the bishop did not change anything. The predominantly gay male community promotes the participation of children and adolescents in gay pride.
Their representatives, assisted and encouraged by Coogan and Bishop Vera Lopez, are invariably practicing homosexuals.
Abuse of a saint
The great Agelred of Rievaulx (1110-1167), an important mystic, came to the dubious honor of becoming the patron saint of this and other homosexual organizations because a British historian put forward the no less dubious thesis that the saint could have been homosexual. Such "homosexual" reinterpretations of history are especially popular since the 90s in fashion and in the gay milieu, albeit mostly arbitrarily. The reason for the misinterpretation in this particular case is the Christian love commandment, which today is often mistaken for lack of understanding with sexuality. Saint Aelred dealt intensively with his love of God and neighbor in his mystical texts.
In fact, all that can be said of him is that the saint, who entered a Cistercian monastery at the age of twenty-four, may have previously sinned at the Scottish royal court. What kind of sins these were is not known. As a monk, he championed chastity and virginity in his writings and warned against extramarital relations and aberrosexuality. Any form of sexuality, he emphasized in his writings, was a threat to the celibacy of priests and religious.
He was one of the most important religious men in England and Scotland. The monastery Rievaulx in the north of England, whose abbot he was in 1147, he led to great flowering. The convent of initially 25 monks grew under his spiritual guidance to 300 monks. Records say: "Monasticism and love tripled". At that time, 58 Cistercian abbeys were built in the British Isles.
As with so much, Bishop Raul Vera Lopez is not bothered by the abuse of this saint by the gay lobby.
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
Image: Facebook / Wikicommons (Screenshots)
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
AMDG
