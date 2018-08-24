Pope: No New Norms Against Sexual Abuse

Pope Francis is not preparing any new provisions for the fight against clerical pedophilia
(Rome) Pope Francis related circles denied the day before his arrival in Ireland that there will be another document with new standards to combat sexual abuse by clerics. "The rumors of another text from Francis to the bishops fighting pedophilia are not true," Andrea Tornielli wrote today on Vatican Insider.
Tornielli is Pope Francis’ house Vaticanist. He has direct access to the Pope. What Tornielli reports is information that comes either directly from Francis and his immediate circle, and the publication is desired by the Pope.
Last Monday, August 20, Pope Francis had published a letter to the People of God. With this, Francis reacted to the recent abuse scandal, which has shaken especially the Church in the United States with the so-called Pennsylvania Report.
The writing could not convince everyone. Critics accuse Francis of preaching in words with "zero tolerance" but not taking any action to enforce them. Even in papal circles, this criticism does not seem to be completely unjustified. Only in this way can it be explained that in response to this criticism in the past few days voices have been raised, especially in Francis-related media in the USA, that the letter is only the prelude to a normative document that Francis will enact as a law for the universal Church ( see the press review by Il Sismografo of the Vatican Secretariat of State). To silence the voices that described the papal letter as too vague and unclear, a clear-cut document was in the pipeline that would provide for sanctions against clerics who were guilty.
However, such a document will not exist, as Andrea Tornielli clarified today.
"The Pope expects the Episcopal Conferences to take the letter seriously 'to the people of God' and its concrete instructions."
Tornielli wrote:
"There are no new papal directives on abuse, and Francis is not preparing a bishops' document for the fight against clerical pedophilia. Significant Vatican sources deny Vatican Insiders that following the unprecedented "Letter to the People of God" written just days after the publication of the Pennsylvania Report, another text is now being prepared that will be announced soon after his return from Ireland as it has been rumored by various media in recent days. The Pope views his letter as comprehensive and believes that the Church has endowed itself with the normative means and the necessary provisions - to fight against whoever commits the crime of molesting minors, and also to hold to account the superiors, who are responsible for the crime of negligence or for other reasons do not act in an appropriate way - by thinking of the welfare of the victims."
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
Image: Vatican.va (screenshot)
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
AMDG
1 comment:
I knew Francis would do nothing, and here's why.
He's a radical, dissident heretic. He has no respect, love, or devotion to the Catholic Faith, it's teachings, or traditions. Moreover, he has little respect for the priesthood, or for his own office as chief shepherd, teacher, and custodian of the Deposit of the Faith maintained by all popes before him (even the 4 "Vatican II" popes before him.
The cardinals, bishops, and priests who have been caught in pedophilia acts or a history of being openly gay and sexual perverts and pedophiles are, theologically and with regards to their mindset of the Church, in sync with the thinking and mindset for the Church as Francis. They are his supporters, his cheerleaders, his fans. He does not want to loose them. They are all he's got. That's why he was slow to act on Bishop Barros in Chile, on McCarrick, and on sacking Cardinals Wuerl (among others). Francis has appointed men he knows are openly homosexual because they share his agenda. They are part of the "lavender Mafia", or "gay subculture" of the Church in the world and in the Vatican. Francis has not rooted out gays in the episcopacy or in the Vatican......he has actively sought them out and promoted them. The new "sostituto" (Substitute) in the Vatican Secretariat of State is, according to many reports, actively homosexual and a friend of the disgraced homo auxiliary of the corrupt Cardinal Mariadiaga, and of the cardinal himself.
So, since Francis actively looks for and promotes these people from the "gay subculture" of the Church, radical liberals and heretics like himself, he is not going to choose instead the solidly orthodox, traditional, or good men of the Church from promotion. He will pick the dissidents and the pro-homos. Examples of this are Cardinals Cupich, Tobin, Farrell (among others).
Don't look for any initiatives from Francis to restore the Church, or to squash the homo priests, bishops and cardinals who are destroying the Church with their radical agenda, and their history of priestly and episcopal and cardinalatial sodomy and pedophilia. He supports these men, so he won't discipline them.
Today Francis arrives in Ireland. I hope the turn out is embarrassingly small, and that faithful Catholics and the victims of the homo Church since Vatican II give him a less than warm reception. So much so that the remaining minority (but powerful minority) of Cardinals start laying plans to oust Francis and Company from the Vatican, and the Church.
The idea of a coup is not impossible.
Damian Malliapalli
