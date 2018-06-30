Another Papal Coverup?

BERGOGLIO ENTANGLED IN ANOTHER COVER-UP –
On May 26, 2018, journalist Marco Tosatti from La Stampa in Turin, Italy, posted an article on his website Stilum Curiae reporting the involvement of Pope Francis in a cover-up for a pedophile priest in Buenos Aires when he was Archbishop of that city. The article refreshed some little-known old data reported by the Spanish blog Publico. Soon after, however, Tossatti's article was removed from that site, probably due to pressure from the Vatican.
Nonetheless, his full article had been transcribed by another Italian website – Acta Apostolicae Sedis. The reader can find a snapshot here; the second part of the posting is Tossati’s article. The Brazilian blog Fratres in Unummade the piece accessible in Portuguese, where I found it, with its various Spanish and Italian links. I thank the blog for this important public service. I am translating the data into English and passing the information on to my readers.
The case history & cover-up
In May 2013, the Appeals Tribunal of Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina, confirmed a sentence by the City Court condemning the Diocese to pay US $27,000 (115,600 pesetas) to a victim of pedophilia to compensate for his psychological treatment and the moral damage he suffered.
Tossati's article was removed from his website soon after being published...
Nonetheless, his full article had been transcribed by another Italian website – Acta Apostolicae Sedis. The reader can find a snapshot here; the second part of the posting is Tossati’s article. The Brazilian blog Fratres in Unummade the piece accessible in Portuguese, where I found it, with its various Spanish and Italian links. I thank the blog for this important public service. I am translating the data into English and passing the information on to my readers.
The case history & cover-up
In May 2013, the Appeals Tribunal of Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina, confirmed a sentence by the City Court condemning the Diocese to pay US $27,000 (115,600 pesetas) to a victim of pedophilia to compensate for his psychological treatment and the moral damage he suffered.
AMDG
7 comments:
Yoohoo, Michael Voris, aren't you going to investigate JBergoglio's past complicity? Lol
I would not lol too much, or too loud. It may be that Pope Francis has a lot of hidden skeletons in his papal closet that he and hisfriends and cohorts don't want revealed. Why do you think Tosatti's piece came down so fast, hmmm?
Never fear, though. People who know Francis and his supporters for what they are will break down all the walls hiding the evidence and protecting Francis and company.
It could be (and it's not outside the realm of possibility), that someone will blow open wide huge scandals and coverups involving Francis directly, and his associates before he became Pope...and perhaps someone will reveal all the homo scandals going on right now in the shadows of Francis' Vatican. Enough to bring him and his people down.
I read an article last weekend that claimed that Cardinal Parolin was an active member of a Masonic lodge. That's damaging enough....ruins his chances to be pope. But I think we will wake up to one, and possibly two huge scandals regarding Francis both before, and after he became Pope which the Vatican and spokesman Greg Burke won't be able to hush up, brush away as insignificant, or bribe or threaten people to shut up. It may well be enough to bring Francis and his people down. That's the big plus. But the image of the Papacy will be so tarnished by the stories, that it will take the next two GOOD popes to clean up the mess.
Damian Malliapalli
Good...let it happen and the sooner the better. This disgusting, festering boil needs to be lanced right now. Francis, his cronies and the whole rotten cabal of clerical faggots need to be outed and defrocked forthwith...
CG
"Forthwith"!
All bishops around the world are bound under pain of possible excommunication by the "Pontifical Secret" (Pius XI in 1922) that was publicly mandated once again by Paul VI in the 1974 'Secreta Continere'. It's still Canon Law with no exception apart from civil jurisdictions that have mandatory reporting laws. That covers most of the world. If there is to be a positive move in the direction of protecting innocent children from clerical rapists, then the Pope should not only excise 'Secreta continere' from Canon Law, he should make it mandatory for bishops to report paedophile clergy to the civil authorities as was the case from Constantine till 1922.
Little Miss Canon Lawyer tarting up the forum!
I would guess there are many skeletons in MANY clerical closets and all the way to the top. What it will take to clean out the rot? I suspect Our Lord Himself will have to see to it.
Post a Comment