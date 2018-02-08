The Pope Knew But He Lies

Edit: so far there’s been no word from ++ Seán of Boston, who heads the Commission for the Protection of Minors, has not been available for comment about the letter he passed on to the Pope detailing abuse and a coverup by Barros, whom he vehemently defended on his South America trip and even accused the accusers of lying. It is he who lies like the Father of lies.
It looks like it’s OK to sexually abuse children if you’re part of Bergoglio’s agenda. He will even lie to defend you.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis received a victim’s letter in 2015 that graphically detailed how a priest sexually abused him and how other Chilean clergy ignored it, contradicting the pope’s recent insistence that no victims had come forward to denounce the cover-up, the letter’s author and members of Francis’ own sex- abuse commission have told The Associated Press.
The fact that Francis received the eight-page letter, obtained by the AP, challenges his insistence that he has “zero tolerance” for sex abuse and cover-ups. It also calls into question his stated empathy with abuse survivors, compounding the most serious crisis of his five-year papacy.
The scandal exploded last month when Francis’ trip to South America was marred by protests over his vigorous defense of Bishop Juan Barros, who is accused by victims of witnessing and ignoring the abuse by the Rev. Fernando Karadima. During the trip, Francis callously dismissed accusations against Barros as “slander,” seemingly unaware that victims had placed Barros at the scene of Karadima’s crimes.
https://apnews.com/07e48f9e01c54ec496397f68bea5d30a/AP-Exclusive:-Despite-denial,-Pope-got-abuse-victim's-letter?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP
