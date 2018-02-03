Decadent Pornokardinal Marx Endorses Aberromarriage

Cardinal Reinhard Marx told the Bavarian State Broadcasting’s radio service that “there can be no rules” about this question. Rather, the decision of whether a homosexual union should receive the Church’s blessing should be up to “a priest or pastoral worker” and made in each individual case, the German prelate stated.
Speaking on Feb. 3, on the occasion of his 10th anniversary as Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Marx was asked why "the Church does not always move forward when it comes to demands from some Catholics about, for instance, the ordination of female deacons, the blessing of homosexual couples, or the abolition of compulsory [priestly] celibacy."
Zuhlsdorf is a pimp, a self-fixated bozo, a dissembler and a low grade trinket peddler who weaselled his way out of Villetri-Segni, the Roman diocese of his incardination, and engineered enough patronage to set up the Madison entrepreneurial business.ReplyDelete
He needs to go to confession and get back to his diocese to do the parish work for which he was 'ordained'
He was thrown out of his parish job by a rather liberal priest who was offended by his traditionalism.Delete
Your comment reveals a personal animus, perhaps you do not agree with his orthodox views on Catholicism. He spends a great deal of time educating Catholics on the lost treasury of the liturgy, stolen from us lo these many decades now. He creates podcasts which give inspiration, to those of us forced to listen to syrupy Francis-pap fed us by Francis-priests. He has of late caught the eye of progressive haters, who have used the dog whistle to gather a big pile on. Are you one of those? I would want to make sure I wasn't persecuting one of the Church's faithful priests. We apparently have fewer than we ever realized. Faithful Catholics are really suffering not only a rogue pope but an episcopate that has utterly abandoned us. Thank God for any faithful priests.Delete
John P, you are in the wrong here. Do you support the Marx?ReplyDelete
And the gates of hell haven't prevailed yet, right?ReplyDelete
What do you expect to Cardinal Max member of those Gangs,Sad about John, John Liberalism is.a sin I think you should go to coffessionmReplyDelete