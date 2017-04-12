Brave Priest Suspended for Criticizing the Administration of Pope Francis on Islam and Amoris Laetitia

|Edward Pushparaj at his Deaconal Ordination by the Archbishop of
Pescara. Because of criticism leveled against Pope Francis, the recently ordained priest
from India was supsended
(Rome) He, a Catholic priest, criticized Pope Francis on the last Palm Sunday in his homily - and was suspended.
According to Il Pescara of 10 April, Palm Sunday Mass in the Parish of St. Anthony of Padua in the town of Montesilvano in the Abruzzi in Italy came to grief. In the parish, the Indian priest, Edward Arulrai Pushparaj has been serving for some time. Don Pushparaj had already worked as a deacon in the parish. Already in the past he had criticized the office of Pope Francis. He did so in his sermon on Palm Sunday.
The priest had described "Pope Bergoglio, as an evil for the Church," according to the daily newspaper, referring to eye witnesses. The Indian criticized the "extreme openness to dialogue" with regard to positions and persons who represent positions that are openly contradictory to the doctrine of the Church. In particular, the priest criticized the "willingness to dialogue with Islam." His criticism also against the post-synodal letter Amoris laetitia was "hard".
Msgr. Tommaso Valentinetti, Archbishop of Pescara-Penne, was informed about the content of the sermon.This required enlightenment from the local pastor, Don Antonio Del Casale. The preaching had to serve the "meditation of the readings of the day, and certainly not to give personal judgments, especially if they were not in communion with the Pope," the archbishop said. "I think it is right to give the priest a time of rest and free him from his present obligations. It is certain that priestly ministry in the Catholic Church presupposes communion with the Holy Father." [LOL]
The archbishop also announced: "I intend to visit the parish of St Anthony of Padua at Easter, to take care of their sorrows."
The complaint against the Indian priest had been presented by the faithful to the Archbishop, as the daily newspaper had shown through. Some of the faithful even accuse the priest of "raising his voice to criticism" on the sidelines of his sermons.
Don Edward Arulrai Pushparaj was ordained priest in 2013 by his local bishop, Archbishop Antony Pappusamy of Madurai, but sent to the "sister diocese" of Pescara-Penne. Don Pushparaj comes from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He had already begun his theological studies in India and then continued at the papal universities in Rome.
Text: Giuseppe Nardi
Photo: La Porzione (Screenshot)
Trans: Tancred vekron99@hotmail.com
Good for you Father! Refreshing to know there are still REAL MEN in the clergy. Father Wimps are a dime a dozen.ReplyDelete
Communion with the Holy Father...it is to laugh. Are the Jews who reject our Lord in communion with Francis? I suppose they are seeing as the only people he hates are obedient Catholics. The two sodomites from Belgium must be in communion with Francis also.ReplyDelete
I would not be surprised at all if Fr Pushparaj is back in India right now and will never return to Europe.ReplyDelete
He needs to keep pushing and if "suspended" again,leave the novus ordo,receive proper ordination from a traditional rites bishop,and keep speaking the truth.ReplyDelete
We the Catholic people need men like him.
A Palm Sunday Mass probably wasn't the most ideal setting in which to make these remarks.ReplyDelete
But I have little doubt that even the best setting would have gotten the same outcry, and his subsequent removal.
This is probabaly one of the four or five Sundays a year that the people most likely to be offended would show up.Delete
What a sad state of affairs. Any priest from India has had personal experience with radical Islam. Mahatma Gandhi experienced it close hand. Pakistan would love dearly to destroy and conquer India. Is that the love that Francis sees in the inherent nature of Islam?Delete
This priest must be punished as a warning to others. He should be made to read Evangelii Gaudium, Laudato Sí and that other 'exhortation' (to sin) that I won't even bother to name. And he must be made to read them one after the other. If that doesn't break his spirit, then nothing will.ReplyDelete
This priest could have made his points without even mentioning the Pope. He could have stated what was right and true, in a manner in keeping with his office. To call the Pope evil during the Palm Sunday service is a marker of not being a follower of Christ himself. Our Lord Jesus was obedient unto death. This priest wasn't obedient at all. He does need some time off and maybe time to review his calling.ReplyDelete
Maybe it's about time?Delete
I have attended many Mass's offered by Priests from India. It surprises me how faithful they all are to the Church, their charity is authentic, their love for the truth is authentic. The number of those who complained about this priest was either exaggerated by the Bishop and his cronies, or those who complained were the unfaithful Modernist heretics. May God instill the same Spirit as this Priest into all Priests who truly love the Church.ReplyDelete